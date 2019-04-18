Swantje Conrad Acquires 2,000 Shares of BMO Private Equity Trust PLC (BPET) Stock

BMO Private Equity Trust PLC (LON:BPET) insider Swantje Conrad acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 341 ($4.46) per share, with a total value of £6,820 ($8,911.54).

Shares of BMO Private Equity Trust stock opened at GBX 3.42 ($0.04) on Thursday. BMO Private Equity Trust PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 3.26 ($0.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 345 ($4.51).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.65 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%.

