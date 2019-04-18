Surgery Partners (SGRY) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.20.

SGRY opened at $9.85 on Tuesday. Surgery Partners has a one year low of $9.14 and a one year high of $19.95. The company has a market capitalization of $489.71 million, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.75). Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 11.45% and a negative return on equity of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $491.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Surgery Partners by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Surgery Partners by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in Surgery Partners by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 47,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in Surgery Partners by 7.5% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 71,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Surgery Partners by 55.2% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares during the period. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

