SunTrust Banks Weighs in on UnitedHealth Group Inc’s Q2 2019 Earnings (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) – SunTrust Banks increased their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for UnitedHealth Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 16th. SunTrust Banks analyst D. Macdonald now expects that the healthcare conglomerate will post earnings of $3.46 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.41. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s Q3 2019 earnings at $3.80 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $3.69 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $14.68 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $4.04 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $3.94 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $4.37 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $4.25 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $16.60 EPS.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $288.00 to $247.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.45.

Shares of UNH opened at $216.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $220.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.79. UnitedHealth Group has a 1-year low of $208.07 and a 1-year high of $287.94.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $60.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.72 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.04 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,831,381 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,396,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123,417 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,342,549 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,447,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,505 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 69,342,549 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,447,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,505 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 64,480,003 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,063,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 50,446.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 53,349,795 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 53,244,249 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total value of $1,225,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 182,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,682,963.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 2,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.39, for a total transaction of $742,432.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,400,921.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,930 shares of company stock valued at $4,587,133 in the last ninety days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.95%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.