SunTrust Banks Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Agree Realty Co. (ADC)

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their FY2019 EPS estimates for Agree Realty in a report issued on Monday, April 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Kim now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $3.03 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.09. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Agree Realty’s FY2020 earnings at $3.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.46 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.86 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ADC. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.33.

Shares of Agree Realty stock opened at $63.89 on Thursday. Agree Realty has a 1 year low of $47.22 and a 1 year high of $70.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.36). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 39.23%. The business had revenue of $40.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.47 million.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 555.2% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Farris G. Kalil sold 701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.49, for a total value of $48,712.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,772.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.555 dividend. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.89%.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 645 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.2 million square feet of gross leasable space.

