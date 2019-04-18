SunTrust Banks Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Tronox Ltd (TROX)

Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks raised their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Tronox in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Sheehan now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.49. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Tronox’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

TROX has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tronox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets set a $19.00 price target on shares of Tronox and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Tronox in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Tronox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of TROX stock opened at $14.97 on Wednesday. Tronox has a one year low of $6.46 and a one year high of $21.04. The company has a quick ratio of 6.88, a current ratio of 8.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 3.01.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). Tronox had a positive return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $429.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. Tronox’s payout ratio is currently 32.14%.

In other Tronox news, Director Ginger M. Jones acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.45 per share, with a total value of $229,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,919.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox in the fourth quarter worth $3,766,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Tronox by 132.6% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 529,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 302,010 shares during the period. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tronox in the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Tronox by 8.9% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 36,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Tronox by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,318,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,404,000 after purchasing an additional 27,035 shares during the period. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tronox Limited produces and markets titanium bearing mineral sands and titanium dioxide (TiO2) pigment in North America, Europe, South Africa, and the Asia-Pacific region. The company engages in the exploration, mining, and beneficiation of mineral sands deposits. It also produces titanium feedstock, including chloride slag, slag fines, rutile, synthetic rutile, leucoxene, titanium slag, and ilmenite, as well as pig iron and zircon; and suplies and markets TiO2 under the TRONOX brand name, which is used in the manufacture of paint and other coatings, and plastics and paper, as well as in various other applications comprising inks, fibers, rubber, food, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals.

