SunCoke Energy Inc (SXC) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Advisors LLC

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) by 36.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,541 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 18,755 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of SunCoke Energy worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in SunCoke Energy by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 42,370 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in SunCoke Energy by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 25,919 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in SunCoke Energy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 126,173 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in SunCoke Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 172,534 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its position in SunCoke Energy by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 12,667 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

SXC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded SunCoke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SunCoke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 9th.

SXC stock opened at $8.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.42 million, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 1.05. SunCoke Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $7.63 and a 12-month high of $14.32.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $224.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.45 million. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 3.89%. SunCoke Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SunCoke Energy Inc will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

