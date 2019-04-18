Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $2.55 Million Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 79.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 9,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth $284,000. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership now owns 112,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.3% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 6,535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 15.1% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 9,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

BABA stock opened at $187.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $129.77 and a 52-week high of $211.70. The stock has a market cap of $480.34 billion, a PE ratio of 46.54, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.30.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $12.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $10.83. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $117.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up from $180.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “mkt perform” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.54.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

