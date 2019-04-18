Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $1.56 Million Position in AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. trimmed its holdings in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 863 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,700,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,732,748,000 after acquiring an additional 385,430 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,715,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $646,697,000 after buying an additional 172,264 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,417,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $420,700,000 after buying an additional 74,018 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,297,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,297,000 after buying an additional 191,867 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 6.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,543,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,528,000 after buying an additional 87,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

In other AvalonBay Communities news, insider Leo S. Horey III sold 5,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.10, for a total value of $980,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William M. Mclaughlin sold 2,500 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.76, for a total value of $499,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,837 shares of company stock worth $18,248,863 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AVB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $199.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on AvalonBay Communities to $208.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AvalonBay Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.75.

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $193.83 on Thursday. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 1-year low of $156.93 and a 1-year high of $204.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.61.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.01). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 42.66%. The firm had revenue of $578.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 67.56%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/18/sumitomo-life-insurance-co-has-1-56-million-position-in-avalonbay-communities-inc-avb.html.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,158 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 21 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

Further Reading: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.