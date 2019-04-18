Sudhir Gopalswamy Sells 3,000 Shares of Cypress Semiconductor Co. (CY) Stock

Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) EVP Sudhir Gopalswamy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $49,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,667,966.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Sudhir Gopalswamy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 18th, Sudhir Gopalswamy sold 3,000 shares of Cypress Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $45,570.00.

On Tuesday, February 19th, Sudhir Gopalswamy sold 3,000 shares of Cypress Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $46,740.00.

On Friday, January 25th, Sudhir Gopalswamy sold 12,598 shares of Cypress Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $176,372.00.

Shares of CY stock opened at $16.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cypress Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $18.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.92.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Cypress Semiconductor had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $604.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.72 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Cypress Semiconductor Co. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Cypress Semiconductor’s payout ratio is 37.93%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CY. BidaskClub raised Cypress Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Cypress Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.05.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cypress Semiconductor by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,219,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $539,316,000 after buying an additional 2,820,094 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Cypress Semiconductor by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 37,219,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $539,316,000 after buying an additional 2,820,094 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cypress Semiconductor by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 5,148,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,059,000 after buying an additional 1,063,300 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Cypress Semiconductor by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 5,145,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,449,000 after buying an additional 361,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG grew its holdings in Cypress Semiconductor by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 3,985,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,410,000 after buying an additional 1,080,000 shares during the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cypress Semiconductor Company Profile

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth low energy; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

