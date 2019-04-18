Stryker Co. (SYK) Shares Bought by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Truehand Inc bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker stock opened at $180.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.88. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $144.75 and a twelve month high of $199.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 26.12% and a return on equity of 27.60%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.45%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, December 31st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $156.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $212.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.13.

In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.77, for a total value of $31,818.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.40, for a total transaction of $897,738.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,455 shares of company stock valued at $24,723,292 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Stryker Co. (SYK) Shares Bought by Appleton Partners Inc. MA” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/18/stryker-co-syk-shares-bought-by-appleton-partners-inc-ma.html.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

Featured Article: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.