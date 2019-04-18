Streamr DATAcoin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $375,797.00 (DATA)

Streamr DATAcoin (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 18th. Streamr DATAcoin has a market cap of $16.96 million and $375,797.00 worth of Streamr DATAcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Streamr DATAcoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0251 or 0.00000477 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, Bancor Network, Ethfinex and Mercatox. In the last week, Streamr DATAcoin has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006413 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00414448 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00019105 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002215 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.89 or 0.01121369 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00211854 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00006888 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00001641 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Streamr DATAcoin Token Profile

Streamr DATAcoin was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Streamr DATAcoin’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 677,154,514 tokens. The official message board for Streamr DATAcoin is blog.streamr.com . Streamr DATAcoin’s official website is www.streamr.com . Streamr DATAcoin’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . The Reddit community for Streamr DATAcoin is /r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Streamr DATAcoin Token Trading

Streamr DATAcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, BitForex, Coinone, Bancor Network, Radar Relay, Binance, Ethfinex, Mercatox, DragonEX, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr DATAcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr DATAcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Streamr DATAcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

