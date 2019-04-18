Stop & Shop apologizes for offerings that are limited Throughout Attack

Stop & Shop is admitting that it has restricted its offerings during a strike involving 240 supermarkets in New England and is apologizing to customers for the inconvenience.

Shop & stop President Mark McGowan said in a letter Tuesday that most stores will remain available for 12 hoursseven days per week. He says bakery, customer support, deli, fish counters and gas stations won’t be operational. Stop & Shop also says security personnel and police are in some stores as a precaution.

Thousands of employees walked off the job April 11 on exactly what they say is an unfair contract offer. The company disputes that.

The Boston Globe reports that president Joe Biden’s professional services says Biden will talk into the workers.