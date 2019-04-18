StoneCo Ltd (STNE) Receives $34.90 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.90.

Several brokerages have weighed in on STNE. Zacks Investment Research raised StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of StoneCo in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on StoneCo from $26.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pelham Global Financials Ltd. acquired a new position in StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at $12,154,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. Apoletto Ltd acquired a new position in StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at $12,727,000. Partner Fund Management L.P. acquired a new position in StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at $1,594,000. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new position in StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. 33.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:STNE opened at $28.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 86.45. StoneCo has a 1-year low of $16.14 and a 1-year high of $45.62.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $139.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.87 million. Analysts predict that StoneCo will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. It offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

