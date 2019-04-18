StoneCastle Financial (BANX) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed-end investment company. It invests in community banks located throughout the United States. The Company’s primary investment objective is to provide stockholders with current income, and to a lesser extent, capital appreciation, through preferred equity, subordinated debt and common equity investments predominantly in U.S. domiciled community banks. StoneCastle Financial Corp. is based in United States. “

Get StoneCastle Financial alerts:

BANX has been the subject of several other research reports. National Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of StoneCastle Financial in a report on Monday, March 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of StoneCastle Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Shares of BANX stock opened at $22.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.10 million, a PE ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.47. StoneCastle Financial has a one year low of $16.75 and a one year high of $24.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. StoneCastle Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.68%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in StoneCastle Financial by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in StoneCastle Financial by 1,745.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,491 shares during the last quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC increased its holdings in StoneCastle Financial by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in StoneCastle Financial by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 6,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in StoneCastle Financial by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 135,938 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after buying an additional 35,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.74% of the company’s stock.

About StoneCastle Financial

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

Read More: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on StoneCastle Financial (BANX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCastle Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCastle Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.