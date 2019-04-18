Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $822,000 Position in Ecolab Inc. (ECL)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Ecolab by 14,455.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,084,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056,773 shares during the period. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 76.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on ECL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.64.

In related news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.39, for a total value of $2,022,924.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,045,403.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Thomas W. Handley sold 72,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.18, for a total transaction of $12,632,578.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,187,418.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 303,489 shares of company stock worth $51,945,415. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ECL opened at $182.97 on Thursday. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.77 and a 52-week high of $186.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $53.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.89.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.54. Ecolab had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 35.05%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

