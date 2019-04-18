Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $7.62 Million Position in EOG Resources Inc (EOG)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,088 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $7,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 76.4% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 41.2% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 490 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 552 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $116.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus set a $120.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

In related news, Director Frank G. Wisner sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.28, for a total value of $113,114.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 120,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,478,138.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $101.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.26. EOG Resources Inc has a 52-week low of $82.04 and a 52-week high of $133.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The energy exploration company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that EOG Resources Inc will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.88%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

