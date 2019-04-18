Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $33.84 Million Position in Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (SYBT)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,000,848 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,883 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bancorp comprises about 3.3% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. owned approximately 4.39% of Stock Yards Bancorp worth $33,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 116.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,605,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,271,000 after purchasing an additional 11,897 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 4.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 909,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,005,000 after purchasing an additional 40,296 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 31.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 603,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,923,000 after purchasing an additional 142,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 56.1% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 5,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Stock Yards Bancorp alerts:

In other news, Chairman David P. Heintzman sold 2,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total value of $100,017.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 142,437 shares in the company, valued at $4,972,475.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathy C. Thompson sold 3,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $108,992.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 971 shares of company stock valued at $33,541 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp stock opened at $34.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Stock Yards Bancorp Inc has a 12 month low of $28.02 and a 12 month high of $41.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.42.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 31.70%. The firm had revenue of $41.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.40 million. On average, research analysts predict that Stock Yards Bancorp Inc will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.32%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SYBT shares. BidaskClub raised Stock Yards Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 22nd. FIG Partners downgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 26th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/18/stock-yards-bank-trust-co-has-33-84-million-position-in-stock-yards-bancorp-inc-sybt.html.

Stock Yards Bancorp Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.