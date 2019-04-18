Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Boosts Stake in Cummins Inc. (CMI)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Cummins by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,644,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,197,000 after buying an additional 382,426 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 30,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,653,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CMI. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $195.00 target price on shares of Cummins and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.19.

Shares of NYSE CMI traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $167.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,482. The company has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.09. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.40 and a twelve month high of $172.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by ($0.33). Cummins had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cummins news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 1,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $269,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Tracy A. Embree sold 206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $30,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,816 shares of company stock worth $1,039,321 in the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

