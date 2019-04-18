Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Procter & Gamble Call Options (PG)

Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 169,258 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,180% compared to the average daily volume of 7,423 call options.

In other news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.09, for a total value of $2,972,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 223,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,181,197.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider R. Alexandra Keith sold 3,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total value of $298,371.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,270,496 shares of company stock valued at $224,931,027. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PG. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 61.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PG stock opened at $105.85 on Thursday. Procter & Gamble has a fifty-two week low of $70.73 and a fifty-two week high of $106.51. The stock has a market cap of $266.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Procter & Gamble will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.7459 per share. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 17th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.01%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Procter & Gamble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $78.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.74.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

