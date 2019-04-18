Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Travelers Companies Put Options (TRV)

Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 3,104 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,942% compared to the average volume of 152 put options.

TRV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Barclays raised shares of Travelers Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.00.

In other news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 66,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.22, for a total transaction of $8,756,666.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,750,799.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $467,425.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,485,369.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,894 shares of company stock worth $15,566,097 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 11,730.3% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,525,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495,996 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 120.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 401.5% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $135.87 on Thursday. Travelers Companies has a 52-week low of $111.08 and a 52-week high of $138.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.07.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Travelers Companies will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 34.45%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

