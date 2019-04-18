Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Glaukos (GKOS)

Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 1,004 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,355% compared to the typical volume of 69 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens boosted their target price on Glaukos from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. BTIG Research started coverage on Glaukos in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.02 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Glaukos from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.34.

Get Glaukos alerts:

In other news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $350,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Chris M. Calcaterra sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $6,092,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 193,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,087,455.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Glaukos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Glaukos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Glaukos in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in shares of Glaukos by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Glaukos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000.

GKOS opened at $69.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.76 and a beta of 1.63. Glaukos has a one year low of $29.09 and a one year high of $83.14.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $54.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.60 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 7.14%. Glaukos’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Glaukos will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Glaukos (GKOS)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/18/stock-traders-buy-high-volume-of-call-options-on-glaukos-gkos.html.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma; and iStent inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry for the reduction of intraocular pressure in mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma in combination with cataract surgery.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.