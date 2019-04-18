Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on DISH Network (DISH)

DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 17,884 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,307% compared to the average volume of 1,271 call options.

In related news, EVP James Defranco purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.60 per share, for a total transaction of $444,000.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,488,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,060,458.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 75,000 shares of company stock worth $2,240,500 in the last 90 days. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in DISH Network during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 6,612.7% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,666,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,641,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DISH. BidaskClub upgraded DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on DISH Network to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Barclays downgraded DISH Network from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on DISH Network from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.71.

Shares of DISH opened at $34.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. DISH Network has a 12 month low of $23.22 and a 12 month high of $39.50. The firm has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.58.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.03). DISH Network had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that DISH Network will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

