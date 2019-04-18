Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for April, 18th (AFL, ALV, BOOM, IEX, LWSOF, MSG, RNGR, ROIC, ROSE, SCPH)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, April 18th:

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Aflac Inc.’s shares have underperformed its industry, quarter to date. It has witnessed its 2019 and 2020 earnings estimates move south over the past 30 days. Its increasing expenses are weighing on margins. Given its investments to speed up development, sales, administration and customer experience related to its products, we expect expenses to rise ahead. Pressure on investment income is another headwind. Nevertheless, it is poised to grow from recovery in its Japan segment, led by a change in business mix and introduction of new products. Aflac’s U.S. segment is likely to continue performing strongly in the quarters ahead. A solid balance sheet with disciplined capital management is another positive. Favorable earnings guidance for 2019 instills investors' confidence in the company.”

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “For 2019, Autoliv expects its organic sales growth to be around 5% based on customer call-offs and light vehicle production outlook that is slightly below the IHS estimate. Moreover, lower demand for new vehicles in China along with volume reduction in Europe due to switching emissions-testing procedure to WLTP by the European Union are headwinds before Autoliv. Also, the company’s gross margin is under pressure mainly due to raw material and launch-related costs and effects of currency changes. Over the past one year, shares of Autoliv have underperformed the industry it belongs to.”

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM)

was downgraded by analysts at Sidoti from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Over the past three months, IDEX's shares have underperformed the industry and look comparatively overvalued. We believe that the company has been dealing with adverse impacts of higher cost of sales and operating expenses for quite some time now. In the fourth-quarter of 2018, it recorded 4.7% increase in the cost of sales. Ongoing trade disputes between the United States and some foreign nations can hike costs in the months ahead. For 2019, IDEX believes that corporate expenses will be $80-$84 million. Also, growth investments are likely to dilute earnings by 5 cents per share. Further, unfavorable movements in foreign currencies are predicted to adversely impact sales by 1% (or $32 million) and earnings per share by 15 cents. It is worth mentioning here that forex woes will lower sales by 1% and earnings by 6 cents per share.”

Lawson (OTCMKTS:LWSOF) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a buy rating to an underperform rating.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Shares of Madison Square have outperformed the industry in the past year. The last reported quarter marked Madison Square’s second straight quarter of earnings and revenue beat. Results benefited from robust performance of both the Entertainment and Sports segments. Apart from its strong brand presence, the company’s entertainment business continues to grow on innovative venues and overall positive scenario in the concert market, which is commendable. Also, Madison Square is consistently benefiting from its ongoing efforts to reinstate growth through multi-night and multi-marketing agents. Moreover, continual partnerships to expand its footprint bode well. Estimates have also been revised upward over the past two months. However, intense competition in the sports business remains a concern.”

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Ranger Energy Services Inc. is a provider of well service rigs and services primarily in the United States. It focuses on unconventional horizontal well completion and production operations. Ranger Energy Services Inc. is based in HOUSTON, United States. “

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. is a corporation that intends to qualify as a REIT for U.S. federal incoming tax purposes and that expects to invest in, acquire, own, lease, reposition and manage a diverse portfolio of necessity-based retail properties. This includes primarily, well located community and neighborhood shopping centers, anchored by national or regional supermarkets and drugstores. The company may also acquire other retail properties, including power centers, regional malls lifestyle centers and single-tenant retail locations that are leased to national, regional and local tenants. In addition, the Company may supplement its direct purchases of retail properties with first mortgages or second mortgages, mezzanine loans, bridge or other loans or debt investments related to retail properties, in each case provided that the underlying real estate meets the Company’s criteria for direct investment. “

Rosehill Resources (NASDAQ:ROSE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Rosehill Resources Inc. is an oil and gas exploration company. Its principally producing assets located in Texas and New Mexico and its investment activity will be focused on the Delaware Basin portion of the Permian Basin. Rosehill Resources Inc., formerly known as KLR Energy Acquisition Corp., is based in Houston, United States. “

Scpharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “scPharmaceuticals, Inc., is a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing pharmaceutical products for subcutaneous delivery. The Company’s pipeline programs include: scFurosemide lead product candidate, Furoscix, consists of its proprietary subcutaneous formulation of furosemide delivered via sc2Wear Infusor for diuresis in heart failure patients outside of the acute care setting. scPharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in BURLINGTON, United States. “

SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SEGRO plc is a real estate investment trust. The company is an owner, manager and developer of warehouses and light industrial property. It operates primarily in UK and Europe. SEGRO plc is headquatered in London, United Kingdom. “

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Sonos, Inc. designs, develops and produces audio products. It offers charging cradles, music players, alternating current adapters, controllers, wireless speakers and loudspeakers. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com website. Sonos, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. “

Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Spark Energy, Inc. is an independent retail energy services company. It provides residential and commercial customers across the United States with an alternative choice for their natural gas and electricity. The company is involved in the retail distribution of natural gas and electricity. It also offers renewable and carbon neutral products. Spark Energy, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “SHISEIDO CO., LTD. is a Japan-based company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cosmetics, toiletries, beauty products, health foods, beauty foods and pharmaceuticals. The Company operates in three business segments. The Domestic Cosmetics segment offers cosmetics, toiletries, beauty products, health foods, beauty foods and pharmaceuticals to the domestic market, as well as provides mail order service. The Overseas Cosmetic segment offers cosmetics, toiletries and beauty products to overseas markets. The Others segment is engaged in the the manufacture and sale of cosmetics materials, pharmaceuticals for medical uses and aesthetic medical cosmetics, the sale of clothing and miscellaneous goods, the management and sale of real estates, as well as the restaurant business. “

SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Seaspan owns containerships and charters them pursuant to long-term fixed-rate charters. “

