STMicroelectronics (STM) Given a €18.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Deutsche Bank set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.00 ($17.44) price target on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.50 ($16.86) price objective on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €17.20 ($20.00) price objective on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Bank of America set a €15.20 ($17.67) price objective on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a €13.00 ($15.12) price objective on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. STMicroelectronics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €16.84 ($19.58).

STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of €12.40 ($14.42) and a 52 week high of €21.45 ($24.94).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

