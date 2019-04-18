Stifel Nicolaus Analysts Give Brookdale Senior Living (BKD) a $8.00 Price Target

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) has been given a $8.00 price target by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.38% from the company’s previous close.

BKD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.20.

Shares of NYSE BKD traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.33. 3,404,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,093,784. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.69. Brookdale Senior Living has a 52-week low of $6.08 and a 52-week high of $10.10.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 11.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookdale Senior Living will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Brookdale Senior Living news, Director Denise Wilder Warren acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.56 per share, with a total value of $32,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 24,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,070.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lucinda M. Baier acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.04 per share, for a total transaction of $52,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 46,195 shares of company stock worth $320,904. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 16,568,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,871,000 after buying an additional 289,082 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,004,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,665,000 after buying an additional 408,090 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 47.1% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 402,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,958,000 after buying an additional 128,845 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 4.1% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 467,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after buying an additional 18,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,568,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,871,000 after buying an additional 289,082 shares during the last quarter. 99.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income senior citizens.

