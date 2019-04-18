Stifel Financial Corp Takes Position in International Game Technology PLC (IGT)

Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 21,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in International Game Technology by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 17,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 73,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 9,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 3,498 shares in the last quarter. 48.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $29.00 price objective on International Game Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. SunTrust Banks raised International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. ValuEngine cut International Game Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Monday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.64.

IGT stock opened at $14.12 on Thursday. International Game Technology PLC has a twelve month low of $12.65 and a twelve month high of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 7.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.63%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/18/stifel-financial-corp-takes-position-in-international-game-technology-plc-igt.html.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology products and services across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy.

Read More: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT).

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.