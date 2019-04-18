Stifel Financial Corp Invests $306,000 in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (ARWR) Stock

Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 24,696 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARWR. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $37,922,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,596,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 272.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 361,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after buying an additional 264,422 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 341.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 340,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 263,205 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,967,000. 62.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Bruce D. Given sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $849,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 687,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,735,248.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Bruce D. Given sold 169,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $2,295,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 916,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,407,460.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 890,501 shares of company stock valued at $14,460,852 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ARWR shares. BidaskClub raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.50 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $24.00 price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.70.

NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $18.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -28.28 and a beta of 2.23. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $22.39.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $34.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.88 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 61.78% and a negative return on equity of 24.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

