Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Grows Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 3,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 15,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 36,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 48,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,393 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 54.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $81.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $344.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $64.65 and a 1 year high of $87.36.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.43. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $71.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $87.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, April 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $79.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. Finally, Bank of America set a $105.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.71.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

