Sterling Bancorp (SBT) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its holdings in Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,024 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SBT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,095,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,614,000 after acquiring an additional 16,543 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 778,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 718,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,125,000 after acquiring an additional 13,430 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 718,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,125,000 after acquiring an additional 13,430 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 326,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 41,502 shares during the period. 31.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on SBT. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Sterling Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

NASDAQ SBT opened at $9.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $513.55 million, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Sterling Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.65 and a fifty-two week high of $14.73.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.72 million for the quarter. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 34.53%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

