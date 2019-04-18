Stericycle (SRCL) Shares Gap Down to $57.12

Shares of Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $58.49, but opened at $57.12. Stericycle shares last traded at $56.04, with a volume of 2329811 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird cut Stericycle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Stericycle from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stericycle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.09.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $852.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.75 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 14.19% and a negative net margin of 7.02%. Analysts forecast that Stericycle Inc will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stericycle news, Director Mark C. Miller sold 260,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total value of $14,884,754.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 325,848 shares in the company, valued at $18,631,988.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Stericycle by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,015,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $529,058,000 after buying an additional 228,533 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,015,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $529,058,000 after acquiring an additional 228,533 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,616,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,880 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,998,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $146,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,840 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 6,998.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,638,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

About Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

