Stericycle Inc (SRCL) Holdings Trimmed by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its stake in shares of Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 1,253.7% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 731 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 159.5% during the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Stericycle by 667.5% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Stericycle in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRCL stock opened at $57.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Stericycle Inc has a 12-month low of $34.36 and a 12-month high of $71.43. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.09.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.07. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 7.02% and a positive return on equity of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $852.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.75 million. Equities analysts forecast that Stericycle Inc will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark C. Miller sold 260,314 shares of Stericycle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total value of $14,884,754.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 325,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,631,988.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SRCL shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Stericycle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. TheStreet downgraded Stericycle from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

