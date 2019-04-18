Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Has $6.94 Million Position in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (DKS)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. cut its position in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,594 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 546 shares during the quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods were worth $6,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,004,228 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $248,511,000 after buying an additional 102,949 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at $14,913,000. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at $1,079,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 504.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,019,461 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $36,172,000 after buying an additional 850,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 24.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,225 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 4,798 shares in the last quarter. 84.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Canaccord Genuity set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (down from $44.00) on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dicks Sporting Goods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.17.

DKS stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.10. 62,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,255,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Dicks Sporting Goods Inc has a one year low of $29.69 and a one year high of $41.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.56.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The sporting goods retailer reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Dicks Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Dicks Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 33.95%.

About Dicks Sporting Goods

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

