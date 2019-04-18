Steelcase Inc. (SCS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) to announce earnings per share of $0.19 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Steelcase’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. Steelcase posted earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Steelcase will report full-year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.31. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Steelcase.

Get Steelcase alerts:

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Steelcase had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $912.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Steelcase’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SCS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. Raymond James raised shares of Steelcase from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Steelcase currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of SCS traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.44. The stock had a trading volume of 380,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,323. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Steelcase has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $19.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. This is a boost from Steelcase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.33%.

In other Steelcase news, Director Robert C. Pew III sold 40,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total value of $704,829.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 217,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,817,432.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert C. Pew III sold 68,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total transaction of $1,193,707.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,606,776.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,696 shares of company stock worth $2,037,949 in the last ninety days. 17.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Steelcase during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in shares of Steelcase by 157.3% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Steelcase by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Steelcase by 639.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Steelcase during the third quarter worth about $108,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panel-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as other products, including worktools.

Further Reading: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Steelcase (SCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.