State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 3,720 Shares of First Data Corp (FDC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in shares of First Data Corp (NYSE:FDC) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 63,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,720 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in First Data were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in First Data by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 46,971,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,149,387,000 after acquiring an additional 7,465,388 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in First Data by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,997,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $388,883,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869,263 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in First Data by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,192,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $298,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,267 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in First Data by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 10,455,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,028,000 after acquiring an additional 413,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT raised its holdings in First Data by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 9,765,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,141,000 after acquiring an additional 704,684 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

FDC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of First Data in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of First Data in a research report on Monday, December 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of First Data from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Data in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Data from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Data currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.17.

Shares of FDC stock opened at $25.13 on Thursday. First Data Corp has a 1 year low of $14.73 and a 1 year high of $27.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.28.

First Data (NYSE:FDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. First Data had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Data Corp will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ivo M. Distelbrink sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $507,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 274,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,951,531.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Whorley, Jr. sold 38,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $997,460.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,876,685.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 375,384 shares of company stock valued at $9,680,575. Insiders own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

First Data Company Profile

First Data Corporation provides commerce enabled technology and solutions for merchants, financial institutions, and card issuers in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Business Solutions, Global Financial Solutions, and Network & Security Solutions.

