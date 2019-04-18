State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.91 Million Holdings in Bunge Ltd (BG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Bunge were worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Bunge by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Bunge during the 4th quarter worth about $5,344,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,306,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,752,000 after acquiring an additional 118,192 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bunge during the 4th quarter worth about $69,827,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Bunge by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,959,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,138,000 after buying an additional 243,072 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bunge stock opened at $51.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Bunge Ltd has a 12 month low of $48.89 and a 12 month high of $76.95.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $11.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 0.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Bunge Ltd will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.53%.

Several research firms recently commented on BG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bunge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bunge from $84.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Bunge in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bunge presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.33.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

