Stars Group Inc (TSG) Position Reduced by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,753,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,763 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.01% of Stars Group worth $45,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSG. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Stars Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Stars Group during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Stars Group by 32.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in Stars Group by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 13,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Stars Group by 133.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 65,762 shares during the period. 61.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TSG. BidaskClub lowered Stars Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Stars Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.60 price target on shares of Stars Group in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stars Group in a report on Friday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.26.

Shares of TSG opened at $19.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Stars Group Inc has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $38.95.

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $652.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.37 million. Stars Group had a positive return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 4.99%. The business’s revenue was up 81.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Stars Group Inc will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Stars Group

The Stars Group Inc engages in online gaming and betting businesses primarily in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses, such as online real-money poker, casino and betting, play-money poker, and casino and sports prediction games, which are delivered through mobile, Web, and desktop applications.

