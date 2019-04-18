Starbucks (SBUX) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Bank of America set a $75.00 target price on Starbucks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Mizuho set a $75.00 target price on Starbucks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Starbucks to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on Starbucks from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $75.12 on Thursday. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $47.37 and a fifty-two week high of $76.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. The stock has a market cap of $93.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.51.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. Starbucks had a return on equity of 193.00% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starbucks will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Vivek C. Varma sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total transaction of $3,456,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,132,453.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vivek C. Varma sold 70,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $4,928,998.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,667,180.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 565,806 shares of company stock worth $38,789,988 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 5,590.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,679,558 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 23,263,399 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $807,368,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $352,796,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,371,647 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,806,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,070,000. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

