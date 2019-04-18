Starbucks Co. (SBUX) is Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,940 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 13,453 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises about 2.6% of Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $13,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Highwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 73.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Starbucks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.23.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Vivek C. Varma sold 73,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.36, for a total value of $5,006,823.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,882 shares in the company, valued at $9,630,693.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Clifford Burrows sold 152,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total transaction of $10,260,057.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 311,083 shares in the company, valued at $20,910,999.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 565,806 shares of company stock worth $38,789,988 over the last quarter. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $75.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.51. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.37 and a fifty-two week high of $76.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The coffee company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.49 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 193.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

