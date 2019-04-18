Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $155.20 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) will report $155.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Star Bulk Carriers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $158.33 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $152.07 million. Star Bulk Carriers reported sales of $121.06 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, June 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will report full-year sales of $748.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $687.56 million to $809.71 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $967.20 million to $1.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Star Bulk Carriers.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 11th. The shipping company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $209.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.95 million.

SBLK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, DNB Markets assumed coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Friday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,890 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 13.2% during the first quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 18,178 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the third quarter worth $68,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the third quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. 56.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBLK stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.95. The company had a trading volume of 360,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,265. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Star Bulk Carriers has a 12 month low of $6.16 and a 12 month high of $15.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $747.09 million, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.62.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of October 10, 2018, the company had a fleet of 111 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.67 million deadweight ton (dwt), including 17 Newcastlemax, 20 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 16 Ultramax, and 12 Supramax vessels.

Recommended Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.