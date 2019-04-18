Stanley Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:STLY) major shareholder Hale Partnership Fund, L.P. bought 200,532 shares of Stanley Furniture stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.52 per share, with a total value of $104,276.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLY traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,523. Stanley Furniture Co. has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $0.73.

Get Stanley Furniture alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Stanley Furniture Co. (STLY) Major Shareholder Hale Partnership Fund, L.P. Purchases 200,532 Shares” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/18/stanley-furniture-co-stly-major-shareholder-hale-partnership-fund-l-p-purchases-200532-shares.html.

Stanley Furniture Company, Inc is a design, marketing and sourcing resource in the wood residential furniture market. The Company’s segment is sale of residential wood furniture products. The Company markets its brands through a network of brick-and-mortar furniture retailers, online retailers and interior designers around the world.

Featured Article: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.