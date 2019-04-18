St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Invests $61,000 in Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,811.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 29.3% in the first quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ opened at $187.23 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $143.46 and a one year high of $187.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.3242 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

