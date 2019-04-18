Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $244,000 in SBA Communications Co. (SBAC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,505 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBAC. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SBAC. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price target on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered SBA Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on SBA Communications from $176.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Bank of America raised their price target on SBA Communications from $189.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. SBA Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.33.

In other news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 92,154 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.89, for a total transaction of $16,761,891.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,074,679.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 22,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.53, for a total value of $4,066,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,044,843.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 246,558 shares of company stock valued at $45,484,249 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $197.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.83. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $146.13 and a twelve month high of $204.34.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($1.33). The company had revenue of $483.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.87 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses  site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

