Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $238,000 Stake in Jagged Peak Energy Inc (JAG)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Jagged Peak Energy Inc (NYSE:JAG) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,080 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Jagged Peak Energy were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Jagged Peak Energy by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 356,772 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,646,000 after buying an additional 98,355 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 91,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,383,358 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $60,621,000 after purchasing an additional 585,978 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 383.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 110,225 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 87,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 363,769 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after purchasing an additional 102,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Shonn D. Stahlecker sold 2,661 shares of Jagged Peak Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total transaction of $28,792.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shonn D. Stahlecker sold 8,000 shares of Jagged Peak Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total transaction of $86,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 428,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,609,239.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,784 shares of company stock worth $904,200. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JAG opened at $10.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Jagged Peak Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $8.47 and a 52-week high of $14.98. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.90.

Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The mining company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Jagged Peak Energy had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $138.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.13 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Jagged Peak Energy Inc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on JAG shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Jagged Peak Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Jagged Peak Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Jagged Peak Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jagged Peak Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays set a $12.00 price target on shares of Jagged Peak Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.92.

Jagged Peak Energy Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Southern Delaware basin, a sub-basin of the Permian basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it held an 87% average working interest in approximately 79,500 net acres with an estimated net proved reserves of 118,890 thousand barrel of oil equivalent, as well as owned a 89% average working interest in 143 net productive wells.

