Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires Shares of 105,117 Castlight Health Inc (CSLT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Castlight Health Inc (NYSE:CSLT) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 105,117 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penbrook Management LLC increased its position in Castlight Health by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 271,030 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Castlight Health by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,625 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 13,950 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Castlight Health by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 373,265 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 15,547 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Castlight Health by 224.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,658 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 23,271 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Castlight Health during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Castlight Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Castlight Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Castlight Health in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.06.

Shares of NYSE CSLT opened at $3.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Castlight Health Inc has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $5.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.67 million, a P/E ratio of -22.50 and a beta of 1.58.

In related news, CFO Mangini Siobhan Nolan sold 16,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total value of $51,294.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,506.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Neeraj Gupta sold 14,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total value of $44,836.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 260,847 shares in the company, valued at $811,234.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,342 shares of company stock worth $233,445 in the last 90 days. 22.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Castlight Health Company Profile

Castlight Health, Inc provides a software-as-a-service platform used for health benefits navigation for employees in the United States. Its platform matches employees to the resources their employers make available to them; managing a condition; and assists them to manage their benefits. The company also offers implementation, user and customer support, and marketplace services.

