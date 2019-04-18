Square, Inc. (SQ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.01.
Several analysts have weighed in on SQ shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Square from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Square from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd.
In other news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 68,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $5,113,283.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $163,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 79,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,398,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,221,781 shares of company stock valued at $91,290,610. 27.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Square stock opened at $72.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Square has a 12-month low of $43.72 and a 12-month high of $101.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,638.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 3.64.
Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Square had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The business had revenue of $464.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Square will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Square Company Profile
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
