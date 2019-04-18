Square, Inc. (SQ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.01.

Several analysts have weighed in on SQ shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Square from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Square from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

In other news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 68,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $5,113,283.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $163,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 79,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,398,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,221,781 shares of company stock valued at $91,290,610. 27.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Square by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,663,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $542,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470,434 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Square by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,238,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,321 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Square by 4,800.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,698,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622,766 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Square in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,059,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Square by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,101,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,896,000 after purchasing an additional 552,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.15% of the company’s stock.

Square stock opened at $72.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Square has a 12-month low of $43.72 and a 12-month high of $101.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,638.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 3.64.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Square had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The business had revenue of $464.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Square will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

