Spirit of America Management Corp NY Sells 6,000 Shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHR)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY trimmed its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY owned 0.05% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 149,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 51,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 486,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. 75.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Braemar Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Shares of NYSE BHR opened at $13.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $434.08 million, a PE ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.49. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $8.32 and a 1 year high of $13.74.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.19). Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 0.31%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 41.29%.

A number of research firms have commented on BHR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Spirit of America Management Corp NY Sells 6,000 Shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHR)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/18/spirit-of-america-management-corp-ny-sells-6000-shares-of-braemar-hotels-resorts-bhr.html.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.