Spirit of America Management Corp NY Lowers Stake in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (HPP)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lessened its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 22,521,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $736,889,000 after acquiring an additional 255,210 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,338,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $329,503,000 after acquiring an additional 151,784 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,062,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,108,000 after acquiring an additional 18,384 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,943,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,489,000 after acquiring an additional 102,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,526,000.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $34.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $27.12 and a 12-month high of $36.06. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.73.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $198.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.38 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 2.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties Inc will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is 53.76%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HPP. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hudson Pacific Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.33.

WARNING: This story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/18/spirit-of-america-management-corp-ny-lowers-stake-in-hudson-pacific-properties-inc-hpp.html.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

Read More: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.