Spirit of America Management Corp NY Has $942,000 Holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (STWD)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lessened its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BKS Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BKS Advisors LLC now owns 131,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,931,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 44,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the period. American Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. American Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $480,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $724,000. Institutional investors own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

STWD stock opened at $22.53 on Thursday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.16 and a fifty-two week high of $23.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.56.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 34.78%. On average, analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.52%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 91.00%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STWD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. BTIG Research began coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Starwood Property Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.25.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

