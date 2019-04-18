Spirax-Sarco Engineering (SPX) Downgraded to Hold at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Friday, March 8th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 6,300 ($82.32) to GBX 6,800 ($88.85) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 6,300 ($82.32) to GBX 5,700 ($74.48) in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 6,575.42 ($85.92).

Shares of LON:SPX opened at GBX 8,035 ($104.99) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion and a PE ratio of 26.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.14. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a twelve month low of GBX 5,580 ($72.91) and a twelve month high of GBX 7,865 ($102.77).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a GBX 71 ($0.93) dividend. This is an increase from Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s previous dividend of $29.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 1.05%. Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s dividend payout ratio is 0.33%.

About Spirax-Sarco Engineering

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and process fluid paths and pumping systems. It offers condensate management products, such as steam traps, condensate return pumps, and isolation valves; controls, including automatic control valves, pressure regulators, and temperature controls; and thermal energy management products comprising metering products, boiler house products, heat transfer packages, and energy services.

