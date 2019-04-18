Spendcoin Price Tops $0.0661 (SPND)

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. One Spendcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0661 or 0.00001254 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN and Token Store. Over the last week, Spendcoin has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar. Spendcoin has a market capitalization of $9.57 million and $3.05 million worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006418 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00415230 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00019061 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002222 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.51 or 0.01128770 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00214193 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00006890 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00001616 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000142 BTC.

About Spendcoin

Spendcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 144,691,173 tokens. Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation . The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Spendcoin is spendcoin.org . Spendcoin’s official message board is medium.com/Spend

Spendcoin Token Trading

Spendcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Token Store. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spendcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spendcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

